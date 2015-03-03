My Morning Jacket Announces New Album, Return to the Riverside Theater

× Expand My Morning Jacket / Via Facebook

Kentucky rockers My Morning Jacket have covered a lot of ground over the last 16 years, evolving beyond the fairly straightforward Southern rock and Americana of their early albums toward more experimental, psychedelic sounds on records like 2005's Z and 2008's Evil Urges . Today the band revealed that they'll release their seventh and latest album, The Waterfall , on May 4, and to go along with it they've scheduled a long run of tour dates, including a return stop at Milwaukee's Riverside Theater on Saturday, June 20 with openers Floating Action.

General admission tickets are $32.50 and go on sale Friday, March 13 at noon. You can stream the lead single from The Waterfall , "Big Decisions," below. It sounds... conventional.