Myspace Meltdown?

Has anybody else noticed that Myspace has been even more unruly than usual lately? I know this is a bit off the usual topic of music, but I bring it up since these days I only use my Myspace account to access band pages. Today in just the few minutes I was signed on, I was inundated by six fake friend requests (that's about one a minute).

In stark contrast to the ever-orderly Facebook, in recent months Myspace has become a no man's land, and not just because of those awful HTML blowouts and those very-much-expected "unexpected errors." Accounts are being hacked left and right, taken over by spam bots that post lewd videos. The site has always been ugly, but judging from my latest visit, it's now devolved into one giant virus. Even with all the corporate money behind it, I can't help but think that Myspace is going to implode at this rate.