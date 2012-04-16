Neon Trees and The Band Perry Round Out the State Fair Lineup

The Wisconsin State Fair announced its final two 2012 headlining acts this morning. The alternative-rock band Neon Trees, which earned as much radio play on pop stations as alternative ones for its 2010 hit "Animal," will headline the fair\'s Potawatomi Bingo Casino Main Stage on Saturday, Aug. 4 at 8 p.m., with openers Shiny Toy Guns. The band will be touring behind its second album, <em>Picture Show</em>, which comes out tomorrow. Tickets are $25 and go on sale Friday, April 20 at 10 a.m. <br /><br />The Band Perry will headline the fair on Monday, Aug. 7 at 7:30 p.m. That breezy country-pop trio has squeezed several hit singles from its 2010\'s self-titled album, including the crossover smash "If I Die Young." They\'ll be joined by opener Sunny Sweeney. Tickets are $45, $35 and $25 and go on sale Friday, June 22 at 10 a.m.