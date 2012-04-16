Neon Trees and The Band Perry Round Out the State Fair Lineup

The Wisconsin State Fair announced its final two 2012 headlining acts this morning. The alternative-rock band Neon Trees, which earned as much radio play on pop stations as alternative ones for its 2010 hit &quot;Animal,&quot; will headline the fair\'s Potawatomi Bingo Casino Main Stage on Saturday, Aug. 4 at 8 p.m., with openers Shiny Toy Guns. The band will be touring behind its second album, <em>Picture Show</em>, which comes out tomorrow. Tickets are $25 and go on sale Friday, April 20 at 10 a.m. <br /><br />The Band Perry will headline the fair on Monday, Aug. 7 at 7:30 p.m. That breezy country-pop trio has squeezed several hit singles from its 2010\'s self-titled album, including the crossover smash &quot;If I Die Young.&quot; They\'ll be joined by opener Sunny Sweeney. Tickets are $45, $35 and $25 and go on sale Friday, June 22 at 10 a.m.