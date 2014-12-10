Neutral Milk Hotel Will Play Their First Milwaukee Show in April

×
It turns out tales of JeffMangum’s reclusiveness were exaggerated. Fans spent nearly a decade speculatingwhy the singer-songwriter retreated from the spotlight after his indie-rockband’s 1998 masterwork, In the Aeroplane Over the Sea,an album destined to be passed down from generation to generation on collegecampuses, but by the 2010s Mangum was performing regular solo concerts. Lastyear he followed up those shows with a full-on Neutral Milk Hotel reunion tour.
Today the Riverside Theater announced that Neutral Milk Hotel will play thevenue on Friday, April 24. It'll be the band's first time playing in Milwaukee. General admission tickets are $35.50 and go on saleFriday, Dec. 12 at noon, with a pre-sale beginning Thursday, Dec. 11 at noon.
This could be the band's latest tour for a while. It was accompanied by an announcement on their website:
Today the Riverside Theater announced that Neutral Milk Hotel will play thevenue on Friday, April 24. It'll be the band's first time playing in Milwaukee. General admission tickets are $35.50 and go on saleFriday, Dec. 12 at noon, with a pre-sale beginning Thursday, Dec. 11 at noon.
This could be the band's latest tour for a while. It was accompanied by an announcement on their website:
dear friends we love you but it's time to say goodbye for the never ending now to announce that spring 2015 will be our last tour for the foreseeable future and so we extend our deepest gratitude to all the beautiful people who came to see us over the last year.....
we'd also like to give thanks to ms. aurora borealis, father foam horse, and mr. valentich for there collaborative contributions to the "womb rume" message that made its way onto this ear area only a few months ago, but from now on, all ciphers shall be sealed exclusively by the meister milk. thank you.