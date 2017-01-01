The New Loud Invite You to Their Video Shoot

Milwaukee's delightful alterna-synth-pop trio The New Loud are calling for extras for the video shoot of their new single, "Don't Dance." The video shoot will be held over two days, first Monday evening, Nov. 23 at the Cactus Club at 8 p.m., then the next day at the Humphrey Scottish Rite Masonic Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.they'll need professional dancers for that second day, so if you know anybody in a troupe, spread the word. Monday night's filming at the Cactus Club will be followed by a listening party for the group's upcoming EP, Can't Stop Knowing.

"Funny or Die" viral hitmaker Jack Packard, of "High Five!" fame, will be directing the music video, so if history is any indicator, it should recieve about 1,143,723 views online.