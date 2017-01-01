Norah Jones @ The Riverside Theater, 8 p.m.

Norah Jones emerged in the early 2000s as one of jazz’s biggest crossover stars in ages, an accomplished pianist and sultry singer with a delicate touch and an ear for pop melodies. Over the course of four albums, she’s continued to refine her image, moving away from cabaret-styled jazz toward sophisticated, adult-contemporary pop. She continues that transition on her latest album, The Fall, which pairs her with producers and backing players better known for rock records than jazz ones, and features songwriting from unlikely collaborators Ryan Adams and Okkervil River’s Will Sheff. Fans averse to change shouldn’t worry too much, though: It still sounds like a Norah Jones album.

As part of her tour behind The Fall, Norah Jones returns to the Riverside Theater on Friday, March 19 for an 8 p.m. show sponsored by the Shepherd Express. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 4 at noon.