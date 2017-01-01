OJ Da Juiceman to Play Turner Hall Ballroom, Get Money

The Turner Hall Ballroom is more likely to host Blitzen Trapper than, uh, actual trappers, so the venue's concert tomorrow night with Atlanta rapper OJ Da Juiceman is an unexpected one. The show hasn't been advertised through the usual Turner Hall platformsno Bruce Winter promos on WUWM for this one, sadlybut the city's urban station, V100, has been plugging it reliably, and it promises to be a big show. OJ Da Juiceman has been rising steadily over the past two years, thanks to his ties to Gucci Mane and DJ Drama, and a steady supply of mixtapes that Da Juiceman pushes with all the skill ofto put it tactfullya professional pusher. With his ungainly, stunted flow, $5 beats and singleminded obsession with snow, Juiceman is an easy target for critics, but it's those very qualities that have made him an heir to the trapper crown T.I. ceded years ago, and by flooding the market, OJ has positioned himself as one of rap's potential next big things.

His show tomorrow night, with openers KB, Mack Mone and Ray Rizzy, if nothing else, should make for an interesting, unexpected suprise for Turner Hall's fish-fry seekers.

Below, the video for OJ Da Juiceman's "Washin Powder."