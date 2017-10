Get ready to hear girlish squeals at Miller Park next summer the likes of which haven't been heard since JJ Hardy used to play for the Brewers. The impossibly successful British boy band One Direction will headline the stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 25 as part of their 2015 On The Road Again Tour.

Tickets are priced between $39.50 and $99.50 and go on sale Saturday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m., with a presale on the band's Facebook page beginning Wednesday, Oct. 29.