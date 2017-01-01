Pabst Theater Foundation Announces Half Dozen 2010 Shows

The Pabst Theater foundation this morning announced a slew of its 2010 shows, including:

* David Bazan, the former Pedro the Lion singer-songwriter (and, as his latest solo album outlines, fallen Christian), at the Pabst Theater on Sunday, April 4, with openers Headlights

* Appleton roots singer-songwriter Cory Chisel (and his Wandering Sons) with openers Dawes and Jason Boesel, the drummer for Rilo Kiley and Conor Oberst's Mystic Valley Band, at the Turner Hall Ballroom on Sunday, Feb. 14

* Folk, blues and bluegrass affecionado Langhorn Slim does a Tuesday, Jan. 26 show at the Turner Hall Ballroom

* The Cowboy Junkies and Greak Lake Swimmers at Turner Hall Ballroom on Thursday, March 25

* Present Music and the electronica-influenced African band Burkina Electric at the Turner Hall Ballroom on Friday, Feb. 6

* And adult-contemporary darling Michelle Branch at the Pabst Theater on Saturday, Jan. 23

Tickets for all these shows go on sale this Friday, Dec. 18 at noon.