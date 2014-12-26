The Party 100.3 Joins Milwaukee's Airwaves

× Expand Milwaukee Radio Alliance

Milwaukee Radio Alliance, the broadcasters behind local stations B93.3 and FM 102.1, introduced a new station today: The Party 100.3 and 1290 AM, an uptempo oldies station that will include a broad sweep of music from the '60s through the '90s. In a press release sent out this morning, the station said it will feature artists including Diana Ross and The Supremes, The Bee Gees, Barry White, Donna Summer, KC and the Sunshine Band, Earth, Wind & Fire, Michael Jackson, Madonna and Prince. The station had previously been playing Christmas music.

In addition to its FM and AM signals, the station is also streaming through milwaukeesparty.com.