Passion Pit to Play Turner Hall Ballroom

Here's some welcome news: Passion Pit, one of 2009's breakout bands, will play the Turner Hall Ballroom on April 3 as part of their spring tour, the band announced today. The group's debut album, Manners, a electro-pop record so assured it played like a singles collection, wormed its way onto plenty of 2009 end-of-the-year lists, including mine.

The group is even better live. Their kinetic performance at Lollapalooza last year was one of the highlights of the entire festival, a show that combined the dance-party enthusiasm of a rave with the stage-filling spectacle of a great rock concert. This should be one of the spring's most exciting shows.