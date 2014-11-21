Pele are Reuniting for a New Year's Eve Show with American Football

Few local bands have loomed larger of the Milwaukee music scene in recent years than Pele—which is impressive, given that the groundbreaking post-rock group hasn't played together in 10 years. Despite dissolving in 2004, Pele served as the big bang of sorts for Milwaukee's thriving post-rock scene, and in the years since the group signed off, its members have continued putting out important work in projects like Death Blues, Collections of Colonies of Bees and Volcano Choir.

Today the band announced that it is reuniting with its final and longest-serving lineup—guitarist Chris Rosenau, bassist Matt Tennessen and drummer Jon Mueller—for a New Year's Eve show with their one-time labelmates on Polyvinyl Records American Football. "It seemed crazy," the band writes in a press release. "It is crazy." But they're doing it.

Pele will play between American Football and S. Carey on Wednesday, Dec. 31 at the Bottom Lounge in Chicago. General admission tickets are $45 and on sale now.