Pezzettino Gives Away Digital Covers Album

Milwaukee singer/songwriter/accordionist/busker Pezzettino compiled her Covers album from songs recorded by request, and it shows in the tracklist, which leans heavily toward the type of songs audiences shout out as jokes: Ol' Dirty Bastard's "Brooklyn Zoo," Dr. Dre's “Bitches Ain't Shit,” and, of course, “Freebird.” But like the ultimate cover queen, Cat Power, Pezzettino has a way of spinning even the most exhausted source material into something original and personal. ODB's “Brooklyn Zoo” becomes a nervy, lo-fi lullaby; “Bitches Ain't Shit” is reinvented not as a jokey novelty but a baleful condemnation of the original's misogyny, and “Freebird” iswell, it's still “Freebird,” but it's stripped down and adorned with an ambient coda.

The album, which also includes covers of Sea Wolf, Wilco and The Cars, ­­is posted here­.­­­