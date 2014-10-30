Pizzle Jumps on a Gucci Mane Remix

by

No Milwaukee rapper has had more success linking up with nationally renowned producers than Pizzle. Over the last couple of years, the workaholic rapper has recorded with Wiz Khalifa/Curren$y beatmaker Cardo and Ace Hood/Bobby Schmurda firebrand Jahlil Beats, but his recent partnership with Atlanta mainstay Honorable C Note may be his most fruitful yet.

C Note is readying a new mixtape with perhaps his most famous collaborator, Gucci Mane, Honorable C.N.O.T.E. Vs. Gucci Mane , and this week he teased a new track from that tape: a remix of the druggy Gucci/Rich Homie Quan track "Say a Prayer" that makes time for a gracious verse from Pizzle. As if the track's roster weren't stacked enough, the remix features additional production from Atlanta luminaries Zaytoven, 8 Bars and J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League. That's a ridiculous amount of talent on one song—and three more esteemed producers that Pizzle can cross off his list.

You can stream the track below.