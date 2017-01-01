Previewing January's Major Indie-Rock Releases

January was a traditionally slow time for CD releases, but that’s changed over the last several years, as more bands see the opportunity for their albums to stand out during a month when there isn’t much else going on. This January’s release calendar is particularly lively, and includes what are sure to be some of the biggest indie-rock records of the year. Below are the five of the most anticipated:

Beach House – Teen Dream (Jan. 26)

×

The third album from this Baltimore duo arrives to a drum roll of buzz, and more than earns it. Bigger, bolder and more inventive than anything the group’s attempted, it’s a big old hug of an album, with gorgeous melodic surprises both big and small littered throughout, and enough mystery to keep listeners returning to dig deeper. This will be one of the year’s best-reviewed records; the only suspense is whether the hype will hit the same fever pitch as Merriweather Post Pavilion's did last year.

Vampire Weekend – Contra (Jan. 12)

×

Vampire Weekend’s sophomore album nicely rides the wave the band’s debut album created. It’s likely strong enough to stave off any brewing backlash against the group, though there's not enough growth here to demonstrate the group’s longevity. The verdict’s still out on whether Vampire Weekend can prove themselves a career band, or whether Contra is the start of their long fade from fame.

Los Campesinos! – Romance is Boring (Jan. 26)

×

This is a wild card. The third album from Los Campesinos! is their busiest yet, overstuffed with horns, strings, electronics and guests. It’s at turns riveting and confounding, a record sure to polarize fans and critics. Even those turned off by the record’s clutter will find plenty to enjoy here, thoughthe record’s first half is packed with some of the band’s best songs yet. Listeners prone toward messy, overlong, Wowee Zowee-styled grab bags may be about to find their new favorite album.

Spoon – Transference (Jan. 19)

×

At this point Spoon is essentially grandfathered in to good reviews, though Transference’s edgier sound could throw some longtime faithful for a loop.

Charlotte Gainsbourg – Irm (Jan. 26)

×

In America, French singer/actress Charlotte Gainsbourg isn’t any bigger a music star than she is a movie star, but her upcoming album promises to be her most high profile yet stateside, thanks to a secret weapon: Beck, who co-wrote and produced the entire record, singing on much of it. The resulting record is cut largely from the same cloth as Beck’s last album, Modern Guilt.