The Promise Ring, Death Cab for Cutie and Lupe Fiasco To Headline the Harley-Davidson Roadhouse

If you couldn\'t get tickets to The Promise Ring\'s sold-out show at the Turner Hall Ballroom this winter, you\'ll have another chance to see the recently reunited group. They\'ve been added to the Summerfest lineup as a Harley-Davidson Roadhouse headliner, along with Death Cab for Cutie, who will return to the city after <a href=\"/article-18390-death-cab-for-cutie-w-magik*magik-orchestra-and-low-a-the-riverside-theater.html\">last weekend\'s show</a> at the Riverside Theater. <br /><br />Summerfest released the stage\'s headliner lineup this morning: <br /><br />June 27 10:00 pm Lupe Fiasco<br />June 28 10:00 pm The Promise Ring<br />June 29 10:00 pm Kellie Pickler<br />June 30 10:00 pm ZZ Top<br />July 1 9:30pm Brantley Gilbert<br />July 3 10:00 pm Skillet<br />July 4 10:00 pm 311<br />July 5 10:00 pm Death Cab for Cutie<br />July 6 10:00 pm O.A.R.<br />July 7 10:00 pm Common<br />July 8 9:30 pm La India and Tito Rojas<br /><br />