The Promise Ring, Death Cab for Cutie and Lupe Fiasco To Headline the Harley-Davidson Roadhouse

If you couldn\'t get tickets to The Promise Ring\'s sold-out show at the Turner Hall Ballroom this winter, you\'ll have another chance to see the recently reunited group. They\'ve been added to the Summerfest lineup as a Harley-Davidson Roadhouse headliner, along with Death Cab for Cutie, who will return to the city after <a href=\"/article-18390-death-cab-for-cutie-w-magik*magik-orchestra-and-low-a-the-riverside-theater.html\">last weekend\'s show</a> at the Riverside Theater. <br /><br />Summerfest released the stage\'s headliner lineup this morning: <br /><br />June 27&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; 10:00 pm&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Lupe Fiasco<br />June 28&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; 10:00 pm&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; The Promise Ring<br />June 29&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; 10:00 pm&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Kellie Pickler<br />June 30&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; 10:00 pm&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; ZZ Top<br />July 1&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; 9:30pm&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Brantley Gilbert<br />July 3&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; 10:00 pm&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Skillet<br />July 4&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; 10:00 pm&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; 311<br />July 5&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; 10:00 pm&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Death Cab for Cutie<br />July 6&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; 10:00 pm&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; O.A.R.<br />July 7&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; 10:00 pm&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Common<br />July 8&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; 9:30 pm&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; La India and Tito Rojas<br /><br />