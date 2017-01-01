Prophetic Ups the Ante

This spring we learned that the Neptunes' Pharrell Williams has taken an active interest in Milwaukee rapper Prophetic, and last weekend gave us video proof. In grainy footage taken backstage at an Illinois Jay-Z concert, Pharrell gives Prophetic a vote of confidence:

×

No official record deal has emerged from the producer's endorsement, maintains Prophetic's manager, Andrew Davis. "Pharrell is just campaigning for us right now," he explains. "He and Proph are pretty cool, so whenever they’re in the area they always invite us down where they’re at, we go out and hang with them, talk about music and stuff like that. He also gives us some contact info, some A&R contacts and stuff, so he's just doing stuff like that.

In the YouTube video above Pharrell pays particular tribute to Prophetic's single "Entrepreneur," a stunning showcase for the rapper's easy, intricate lyricism, but right now the rapper is more interested in pushing a more radio-friendly single from his debut album: "Big Dreamer," a track that eschews some of his usual edge in favor of a bright, familiar sample of Al Green's "What a Wonderful Thing Love Is." After months of strong local radio support, Phrophetic debuted a colorful video for the song at private party on Thursday: