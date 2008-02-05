Quick Videos from Les Savy Fav and David Bowie

It's difficult to believe it took so long, but Les Savy Fav finally made their first national television performance on Friday, playing "Patty Lee" from their latest disc, Let's Stay Friends. It was less frightening and more overtly comical than a typical Les Savy Fav concert—perhaps because the group toned down their freakiness for the masses, but more likely because Tim Harrington's dance moves bare an unfortunate resemblance to Chris Farley's Chip 'N Dales "Saturday Night Live" skit—but it's a decent introduction to the group for those just discovering them:

And, while I'm sharing videos, I might as well include this clip of "Ashes to Ashes" from David Bowie's 1980 record Scary Monsters, since it's been in my head since Radio Milwaukee played it this morning: