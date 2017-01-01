R.I.P. Brian Barney

It's a sad day in the Milwaukee music scene as well as in the Shepherd Express office. Brian Barney, a longtime local-music writer for the Shepherd and Maximum Ink and a staple of the local scene who played in many bands, including The Buggs and Guido's Racecar (often under the stage name Lane Klozier), died suddenly yesterday of an apparent heart attack at age 48. He was one of the most popular music writers I've ever worked with; in the music scene alone he leaves behind innumerable friends, fans and grateful peers.

I'll update this thread as I receive more information about memorial services. In the meantime, please share your memories of Brian, and be sure to read Veronica Rusnak's touching memorial to Brian on her blog; it excellently captures his indelible, youthful spirit.

UPDATE: Brian's funeral will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21 at the Hartson Funeral Home in Hales Corners, 11111 Janesville Rd.