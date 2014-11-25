Radio Milwaukee Reveals its 2014 "Best of Milwaukee Music" Nominees

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Field Report - Marigolden

Webster X - Desperate Youth

Calamity Janes and the Fratney Street Band - Easier Better

Zhivago - Deep Versions

Greatest Lakes - Greatest Lakes



SONG OF THE YEAR

Zhivago - "Everything At Once"

I’m Not A Pilot - "NoOrder"

The Living Statues - "Knockin’"

Dana Coppa, Speak Easy and Webster X - "Telescopes"

GGOOLLDD - "BlingRing"

SOLO ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Webster X

Grace Weber

Myles Coyne

Tony Memmel

Willy Porter

BAND OF THE YEAR

GGOOLLDD

Field Report

Calamity Janes and the Fratney Street Band

The Living Statues

Vic and Gab

MUSIC VIDEO

Webster X - "Renaissance"

Volcano Choir - "Tiderays"

Vic and Gab - "Loveof Mine"

Field Report - "Home(Leave the Lights On)"

Kane Place Record Club - "Sunshine"

ALBUM ARTWORK

Old Earth - A Wake in the Wells

Greatest Lakes - Greatest Lakes

Mortgage Freeman - Streetcrusher

Dead Horses - Space and Time

Callopie - Orbis

INDEPENDANT RELEASE

GGOOLLDD - $tandard$

Bliss & Alice - Poetry Volume1

The Living Statues - Knockin’ EP

The Cavewives - Here We Go

The Delta Routine - Home With You (single)

BEST DISC WE MISSED

Tony Memmel - I Know We'll Get There

Stereo Frontier - StereoFrontier

The Dead Poets Society

Dead Horses - Space and Time