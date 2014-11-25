Radio Milwaukee Reveals its 2014 "Best of Milwaukee Music" Nominees

ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Field Report - Marigolden
Webster X - Desperate Youth
Calamity Janes and the Fratney Street Band - Easier Better
Zhivago - Deep Versions
Greatest Lakes - Greatest Lakes
SONG OF THE YEAR
Zhivago - "Everything At Once"
I’m Not A Pilot - "NoOrder"
The Living Statues - "Knockin’"
Dana Coppa, Speak Easy and Webster X - "Telescopes"
GGOOLLDD - "BlingRing"
SOLO ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Webster X
Grace Weber
Myles Coyne
Tony Memmel
Willy Porter
BAND OF THE YEAR
GGOOLLDD
Field Report
Calamity Janes and the Fratney Street Band
The Living Statues
Vic and Gab
MUSIC VIDEO
Webster X - "Renaissance"
Volcano Choir - "Tiderays"
Vic and Gab - "Loveof Mine"
Field Report - "Home(Leave the Lights On)"
Kane Place Record Club - "Sunshine"
ALBUM ARTWORK
Old Earth - A Wake in the Wells
Greatest Lakes - Greatest Lakes
Mortgage Freeman - Streetcrusher
Dead Horses - Space and Time
Callopie - Orbis
INDEPENDANT RELEASE
GGOOLLDD - $tandard$
Bliss & Alice - Poetry Volume1
The Living Statues - Knockin’ EP
The Cavewives - Here We Go
The Delta Routine - Home With You (single)
BEST DISC WE MISSED
Tony Memmel - I Know We'll Get There
Stereo Frontier - StereoFrontier
The Dead Poets Society
Dead Horses - Space and Time
Burgundy Ties - Homeward
The panel deciding the winners includes Radio Milwaukee DJs Marcus Doucette, Stephen Kallao, Jordan Lee, Tarik Moody and Dori Zori, along with DJ Bizzon, Erin Wolf and Ryan Schleicher of WMSE, Bruce Winter of WUWM, Andy Nelson of the Pabst Theater Group, David Ravel of Alverno Presents, Matt Wild of the Milwaukee Record, Bobby Tanzilo of OnMilwaukee.com and Evan Rytlewski of the Shepherd Express.