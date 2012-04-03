Rascal Flatts is the Latest Marcus Amphitheater Headliner

After last week\'s surprising announcement that <a href=\"/blog-8121-tieumlsto-will-headline-the-marcus-amphitheater.html\">Tiësto will headline the Marcus Amphitheater</a>, the venue\'s latest announced headliner shouldn\'t turn too many heads: It\'s another big-name country act. The Ohio average-dude country band Rascal Flatts will play the venue Wednesday, June 27 at 7:30 p.m., Summerfest announced this morning. The band is touring behind its latest album <em>Changed</em>, which hit shelves today, and will be supported by three country bands: Little Big Town, the Eli Young Band and Edens Edge. Tickets go on sale Saturday, April 14 at 10 a.m. Ticket price information is not yet available.<br />