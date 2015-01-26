A Revamped Death Cab For Cutie will Play the Riverside Theater

× Expand Photo courtesy Pabst Theater Organization

Death Cab For Cutie will return to Milwaukee to play the Riverside Theater on Monday, May 4, the venue announced today, but when they do they'll look a bit different from the last time they swung through the city. Last year the band parted on good terms with Chris Walla, a founding member of the group and also the producer who shaped their sound, and they recorded their upcoming album KINTSUGI (out March 31) without him. Some good news for fans: The band still sounds like Death Cab For Cutie, at least to judge by the first single from KINTSUGI , "Black Sun," which the band debuted this morning. You can stream that new track below.

General admission tickets for Death Cab's Riverside show are $35.75. The show starts at 8:30 p.m. and The Antlers open.