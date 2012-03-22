Robyn, The Avett Brothers, Atmosphere, Common, Lupe Fiasco Among Summerfest Headliners

Summerfest this afternoon released its first big drop of 2012 side-stage headliners, and it\'s an impressive bunch that includes some big alternative bands (AWOLNATION, The Joy Formidable, Cake), a couple of high-class R&B singers (Eric Benet, Anthony Hamilton), enough rap to stave off any "why isn\'t there more hip-hop?" think pieces (Common, Lupe Fiasco, Atmosphere) and a few welcome surprises (The Avett Brothers and Swedish pop-singer Robyn). Also: boomer favorite Steve Miller.<br /><br />There\'s no word on dates or performance times yet; that information will come in April. The complete list of the first two dozen side-stage headliners is below:<br /> <blockquote>Steve Miller Band <br />The Avett Brothers<br />Common <br />Cake<br />Scorpions <br />Lupe Fiasco <br />Gary Clark Jr. <br />Head and the Heart <br />Robyn <br />Eric Benet <br />Phil Vassar <br />Joss Stone <br />AWOLNATION <br />Brantley Gilbert<br />Tito Rojas <br />Gavin DeGraw<br />Atmosphere <br />Grace Potter & the Nocturnals <br />Halestorm <br />MUTEMATH<br />Fitz & the Tantrums <br />The Joy Formidable <br />La India <br />Anthony Hamilton<br /><br /></blockquote>