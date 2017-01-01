See Touche Amore at the Borg Ward Tonight

Another Monday night, another fantastic punk show at the Borg Ward. Tonight's headliners are Touche Amore, a raw-throated Los Angeles hardcore band that packs a lot of melodic twists and brute emotion into 90-second songs. The group debuted wowed last year with a self-titled EP (eight songs in less than 15 minutes; you can stream the whole thing here) and followed it up this year with an even more assured full-length (albeit not a very long full-length), ...To The Beat of a Dead Horse, which features guest spots from Thursday’s Geoff Rickly and Modern Life is War’s Jeff Eaton.

The group is said to bring it in concert, as the video of a recent concert posted below attests: