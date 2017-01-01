Sharon Van Etten to Play the Cactus Club

This one should be memorable: Muzzle of Bees and WMSE are bringing burgeoning Brooklyn songwriter Sharon Van Etten to the Cactus Club on Wednesday, Jan. 20. She'll be coming off of a landmark year that saw her sing on The Antlers' sleeper critical hit album, Hospice, and release her own beguiling debut, Because I Was in Love, which should be recieving scattered accolades throughout the month as critics post their favorites of the year (Said the Grammophone has already crowned her song "Much More Than That" as the best of 2009).

Posted below is the video for Van Etten's single "For You," but even better is her cover of Morrissey's "The More You Ignore Me, The Closer I Get," her showstopping contribution to a Morrissey cover project this spring.