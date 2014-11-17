Shirley Manson's David Bowie Tribute Will Headline the 2015 Pablove Benefit Concert

Since debuting six years ago, the annual Pablove Benefit Concert has hosted the reunion of many popular Wisconsin bands, but the upcoming installment will mark the first time a band has been created specifically for the event. The sixth annual Pablove concert on Saturday, Jan. 17 at Turner Hall Ballroom will be headlined by a group called Sons of the Silent Age, a one-off David Bowie tribute project created by Shirley Manson of Garbage, along with Matt Walker (who has played with Morrissey and Smashing Pumpkins) and Chris Connelly (of Rev Co and Ministry).

Manson's project will be supported by a Milwaukee-minded lineup featuring Pleased To Meet Me, a Replacements tribute, The Salford Lads Club, a Morrissey/Smiths tribute, and the non-tribute acts GGOOLLDD and Brett Newski. As always, proceeds benefit the Pablove Foundation's pediatric cancer programs.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 day of show with a $50 VIP seating and meet and greet option available. They go on sale Friday, Nov. 21 at noon.