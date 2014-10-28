Sleater-Kinney's Reunion Show has Been Moved to the Riverside Theater

Interest in Sleater-Kinney's reunion may be higher than even the band anticipated. Last week the Turner Hall Ballroom announced the reunited punk trio would headline the venue on Sunday, Feb. 15. That show sold out in a matter of just hours, so this week the venue announced the show has been moved to the Riverside Theater—a mighty significant jump for a group that played The Globe last time they were in Milwaukee.

The extra tickets for the Riverside Theater show are $25 and go on sale today at noon. It's still a general admission show, but customers who snagged tickets for the Turner Hall show will be granted early admission at 6:30 p.m.