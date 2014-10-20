Sleater-Kinney's Reunion Tour Will Take Them to Milwaukee's Turner Hall

These days it’s just assumed that every once-popular (or even once-only-kind-of-popular) band will reunite eventually, but that’s not to say that a reunion announcement can’t occasionally truly surprise you. Last week the seminal riot grrrl trio Sleater-Kinney announced that despite its members’ many outside commitments it was regrouping for its first new album in 10 years, No Cities To Love, produced by longtime Sleater-Kinney studio hand John Goodmanson, and today they followed up that news by announcing a corresponding tour which will include a stop at the Turner Hall Ballroom on Sunday, Feb. 15. It’ll be the group’s first time playing Milwaukee since they appeared at the Globe 15 years ago.

Tickets are $25 and go on sale Friday, Oct. 24 at noon. Below you can stream the first taste of No Cities To Love, the scorcher “Bury Our Friends, x93 which shows that the band hasn’t lost a step during their time apart.