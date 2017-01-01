Sleep Tight Co. Call it a Night, Give Away Final Album

Milwaukee says goodbye to one of its breeziest bands next month, when Sleep Tight Co. play one last show at the Cactus Club on Oct. 24, a fitting autumn farewell for a band that always played lovelorn summertime pop. In a city where pop bands tend to be kitschy and esoteric, Sleep Tight Co. stood out by playing their pop straight, sans toy instruments and borrowed girl-group harmonies. They often evoked Elliott Smith at his happiest and most adventurous.

The group's breakup coincides with the release of their final album, We Need a Little Symphony, a typically jaunty disc that closes with a sweet cover of Prince's "Raspberry Beret." The record is posted for free download here.