Split Lip Rayfield Will Play WMSE's 13th Annual Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser

For its 13th year, WMSE's Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser is going a little bit less rockabilly, a little more bluegrass. In addition to the event's usual rockabilly spin, this year's chili cookoff will feature a performance from the Kansas trio Split Lip Rayfield, one of the speediest bluegrass bands in the country. They might be familiar to WMSE loyalists from last year's Backyard BBQ event.

This year's Rockabilly Chili takes place Sunday, March 1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the MSOE Kern Center, 1245 N. Broadway. Admission is $12 and includes four chili samples from the more than 50 Milwaukee restaurants and caterers participating. Additional samples can be purchased for $1 each. Bring a non-perishable food item for the Hunger Task Force and you'll receive an additional two samples.