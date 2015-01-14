Spoof Fest Reveals its 2015 Targets

From its early years at the now-defunct Globe on the East Side to more recent installments at Club Garibaldi in Bay View, Milwaukee's Spoof Fest has grown steadily over the last two decades, drawing crowds with its over-the-top, (mostly) loving send ups of iconic bands and singers. For the last two years the event has been held at Turner Hall Ballroom, where it's drawn its biggest crowds yet, and it'll return for a third stint on Saturday, March 28, the venue announced today.

The targets are a typically varied lot, with costumed musicians doing their best impressions (or parodies) of Black Sabbath, The Clash, Van Halen, The Kinks, Kenny Loggins, Bob Marley, Heart, Barenaked Ladies and Pat Benatar.

General admission tickets are $10 in advance, $12.50 at the door, and go on sale Friday, Jan. 16 at noon.