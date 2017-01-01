Spoon @ The Riverside Theater, Dec. 31, 2009

With Jay Reatard

by

The Riverside Theater is giving Cake the year off from their recent New Year's Eve shows and has instead booked Austin indie-rockers Spoon to headline their annual bash. For Spoon, the performance will cap a year in which the band returned to the road and released a soulful new EP, Got Nuffin'. It will also mark the band's second concert in Milwaukee this year, following their well-regarded performance at Summerfest. For this New Year's Eve show, they'll be joined by garage-punk maestro Jay Reatard, who this year solidified his growing following with a new album, Watch Me Fall.

Tickets are $55 and go on sale Oct. 23 at noon.