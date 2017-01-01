Spoon @ The Riverside Theater, Dec. 31, 2009

The Riverside Theater is giving Cake the year off from their recent New Year's Eve shows and has instead booked Austin indie-rockers Spoon to headline their annual bash. For Spoon, the performance will cap a year in which the band returned to the road and released a soulful new EP, Got Nuffin'. It will also mark the band's second concert in Milwaukee this year, following their well-regarded performance at Summerfest. For this New Year's Eve show, they'll be joined by garage-punk maestro Jay Reatard, who this year solidified his growing following with a new album, Watch Me Fall.

Tickets are $55 and go on sale Oct. 23 at noon.