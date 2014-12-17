Stream Field Report's Christmas Original, "On Christmas Eve"

× Expand Photo Credit: CJ Foeckler

Field Report's Christmas song "On Christmas Eve" opens with a scenic snowfall in Riverwest then moves quickly to memories of a three-car accident that made a driver bite through his tongue. Paste Magazine premiered the band's Christmas original today, and while it's unlikely to become a holiday standard, it's a quintessential Field Report song: a loose patchwork of recollections and associations and an attempt to make some sense of them. That these events just so happen to take place the night before Christmas only raises the emotional stakes.

You can stream the track at Paste's website.