Stream the Final Installment in Geodes' EP Series, 'Draupstuelf'

For the last year, Milwaukee's improvisational electronic duo Geodes have invited listeners to track their evolution in real time (more or less) by releasing a new EP each month. Last month, they brought that series to a close with its 12th and final installment, Draupstuelf , which once again pairs core members Erik Schoster and Nate Zabriskie with drummer Jess Lemont (here doing triple duty on guitar and upright bass as well), and features some trippy spoken word from rapper WC Tank. While Draupstuelf may mark the end of the EP series, the group promises there's plenty more music to come. They brought the EP series to rest "so we can spend the next year focusing on longer-form releases and more ambitious collaborations," Schoster explains.

You can stream Draupstuelf below and catch up with Geodes' previous EPs at Bandcamp.