Stream Hello Death's Warm-Hearted Winter Track, "On A Quiet Winter Night"

On their self-titled debut, Milwaukee's moody folk quartet Hello Death explored two seemingly contradictory fascinations, mortality and beauty, searching for hope in disquieting tales of violence. The group's latest track finds them in a less morbid place, however. "On A Quiet Winter Night" is a fairly straightforward celebration of the creature comforts that make us long for Wisconsin winters despite the isolating cold: snow-muted streets, holiday gifts, warm brandy. There's a sadness here, because there's always a sadness when musicians address winter, but this is one of the most purely romantic songs Hello Death has ever written.

You can stream it below, via Bandcamp.