Stream Jay Flash's Gripping Latest Single, "Spectacle"

Milwaukee singer-songwriter Jay Flash is something of a chameleon. Depending on the song or his performance, he can be a traditional folkie or an avant abstractionist, singing in either a meek, inward croon or an eccentric, maniacal warble. He\'s an artist who seems to discover a new set of sea legs with each release. It\'s not too much of a surprise, then, that his latest single “Spectacle” is, well, another surprise: a dour, viola-laced lament that conjures Chris Isaak and Radiohead and features Jeff Flashinski\'s steadiest, most confident vocal performance yet. <br /><br />The first taste of an album planned for release early next year, the song and its B-side, “Helpless,” are streaming on the songwriter\'s <a href=\"http://jayflash.bandcamp.com/\">Bandcamp site</a> and are embedded below. Jay Flash has a couple of shows coming up later this month: a cover-free solo performance at the Brewed Café on Friday, Oct. 21 with Justin Rolbiecki, Sarah Gilbert, Chet Garrett and Carly Rubach, and a full-band performance on Sunday, Oct. 23 at Linneman\'s Riverwest Inn with I Love Annette and Chicago\'s Loyal Divide.<br /> <br /> <iframe height=\"100\" frameborder=\"0\" width=\"400\" allowtransparency=\"true\" src=\"http://bandcamp.com/EmbeddedPlayer/v=2/album=2512317306/size=venti/bgcol=FFFFFF/linkcol=1e2224/\" style=\"position: relative; display: block; width: 400px; height: 100px;\"><a href="http://jayflash.bandcamp.com/album/spectacle">Spectacle by Jay Flash</a></iframe> <br />