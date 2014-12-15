Stream Milwaukee Rapper D. Bridge's New EP, "Bout That Time"

Milwaukee rapper D. Bridge turned some heads last year with "Origami," a single featuring one of the year's breakthrough acts, Chance The Rapper. The two rappers share some similarities: Both have a slightly squawky, jazzy quality to their voices, though D. Bridge never pushes his as far as Chance does. At his core he's a much more traditional rapper, with a commercial mindset and punchy flow that falls somewhere between Drake and Big Sean, even if he's not quite as punchline-dependent as either.

Bridge puts those commercial impulses on display on his latest EP, Bout That Time , which includes "Origami" as a bonus track. He sounds convincingly touch over the hardened beat of the title track, but also slows things down on R&B-leaning cuts like "TWTSM." And unlike a lot of his peers, he's not afraid to sound a little goofy at times. The highlight here is "Parking Lot Pimpin'," where he has some fun acting beyond his means, "whipping that Toyota like it's a Range Rover because we ain't sober." It's a catchy song by any standard, but it's Bridge's fuck-it-all delivery that really sells it.