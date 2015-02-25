Stream Platinum Boys' Hangover-Free Debut, "Future Hits"

× Expand Photo credit: Matt Plain

Members of Platinum Boys have done time in such off-kilter Milwaukee outfits as The Fatty Acids, Rio Turbo and Catacombz, which gives you a sense of the spirit with which they approach their music, if not quite an accurate picture of the music itself. More than any of those acts, Platinum Boys embrace rock ’n’ roll in its purest, simplest form—and also its scuzziest. The band’s debut album Future Hits is a celebration of long nights and cheap thrills, all sex and drugs and other only half-remembered highs. Subject matter doesn’t get any more time tested than this, and the band complements their tales of amiable debauchery with equally amiable riffs. Every track absolutely knocks.

Ahead of its March 10 release on vinyl and digital via Dusty Medical (and on cassette via Forged Artifacts), CMJ has premiered Platinum Boys' buzzy nine-song opus. Crack open a cold Tall Boy (or a warm one) and give it a stream below, then catch the band at their March 6 release show at Hotel Foster.