Sub Pop Signs the Milwaukee Band Jail

Since 2002, the Milwaukee band Jail has been playing skewed, brainy garage-pop with the agreeable jangle of '60s pop and the nervy twitch of early-'80s post-punk. They've been one of Milwaukee's most consistentand paradoxically least visiblegroups, reluctant to self-promote, preferring instead to just quietly perfect their craft. It seems their patience has finally paid off: Last week came word that the band has signed to Sub Pop Records. The label is expected to make an announcement on Monday.

It's an interesting signing for Sub Pop, which in the wake of Fleet Foxes' success has seemed most interested in nurturing indie-folk and (sigh) "naturalismo" artists like Daniel Martin Moore, Vetiver and Tiny Vipers. Along with other Sub Pop acts like Oxford Collapse and Obits, Jail's signing makes the case that Sub Pop is still committed to the kind of esoteric, electric indie-rock that kept the label relevant after its grunge years.

It should be interesting to see how the news plays out in the local music scene. Along with Volcano Choir's high-profile album this fall, Jail's good fortune should feed the growing sense of optimism surround Milwaukee music, but I think it would be disingenuous for the city to claim a victory on this one after it spent so many years routinely ignoring the band. This isn't a success story for Milwaukee music; this is a success story for a band that made good in spite of being from Milwaukee.