Sufjan Stevens Will Play the Riverside in April

After confounding some listeners with his heavily electronic 2010 album The Age of Adz , Sufjan Stevens returned to his folk roots for his upcoming latest album, Carrie & Lowell , out March 31 on his Asthmatic Kitty label. It's already being hailed by critics as a worthy successor to Stevens' lovely 2004 album Seven Swans . The songwriter's tour behind the record will take him back to Milwaukee for the first time since his zany Christmas show here in 2012. He'll play the Riverside Theater on Thursday, April 23, the venue announced this morning.

Reserved-seat tickets are $36 and go on sale Friday, Jan. 30 at noon.