Summer Soulstice Music Festival and Summerfest Cascio Stage Announce Headliners

<p> The free Summer Soulstice Music Festival on North Avenue has announced the music lineup for its June 18th event. In years past the event has featured touring headliners including the Von Bondies, Local H and (curiously) Sponge, but this year\'s schedule wisely emphasizes big-draw local acts. Here\'s the lineup for each stage:<br /><br />Made in Milwaukee East Stage:<br /><br /> 3:30 p.m. – The Scarring Party<br /> 5 p.m. – Call Me Lightning<br /> 6:30 p.m. – Evan Christian and the Rusty Ps<br /> 8 p.m. – The Wildbirds<br /> 9:30 p.m. – Kings Go Forth<br /><br /> <br />Miller West Stage (Near Beans & Barley)<br /><br /> 4 p.m. – The Twang Dragons<br /> 5 p.m. – Ricky Ganiere<br /> 6:30 p.m. – The Daredevil Christopher Wright (Eau Claire)<br /> 8 p.m. – The Postelles (New York)<br /> 9:30 p.m. – Fever Marlene<br /><br /></p> <p> Meanwhile, Summerfest has announced the headliners for its Cascio Interstate Music Groove Stage, an almost all-local stage that has become a real point of pride for the festival in recent years. Once again, the Groove Stage headliners conveniently perform at 8:30 or 9 p.m., making it easy to take in a local band before catching a 10 p.m. headliner at the festival\'s other stages. <br /><br /> June 29 8:30 p.m. The Right Now<br /> June 30 9:00 p.m. The Jeanna Salzer Band<br /> July 1 9:00 p.m. I\'m Not A Pilot<br /> July 2 9:00 p.m. The Invaders<br /> July 3 9:00 p.m. The Uptown Savages<br /> July 5 9:00 p.m. The Fatty Acids<br /> July 6 9:00 p.m. Brighton, MA<br /> July 7 9:00 p.m. Mark Mallman<br /> July 8 9:00 p.m. John The Savage<br /> July 9 9:00 p.m. Into Arcadia<br /> July 10 9:00 p.m. Surgeons In Heat</p> <p> </p>