Summerfest Announces Miller Lite Oasis Lineup

Over the last month, Summerfest has announced dozens of 2012 side-stage headliners, but no information about performance dates, times or stage location. That changed this morning, when the festival revealed the headliner lineup for one of its largest stages, the Miller Lite Oasis. <br /><br />Here is is; expect more of these stage lineup announcements to come over the next several weeks. <br /><br />June 27 10 pm Kool and the Gang<br />June 28 6:30 pm Josh Thompson (Country Throwdown Tour)<br /> 8 pm Rodney Atkins (Country Throwdown Tour)<br /> 10 pm Gary Allan (Country Throwdown Tour)<br />June 29 10 pm TBD<br />June 30 10 pm The Roots<br />July 1 10 pm Robyn<br />July 3 10 pm Joe Walsh<br />July 4 10 pm Ziggy Marley<br />July 5 10 pm TBD<br />July 6 6:30 pm Atmosphere<br /> 10 pm Paul Oakenfold<br />July 7 10 pm Cake<br />July 8 10 pm Sublime with Rome<br />