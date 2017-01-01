This Sunday: The Best Indie-Rock Songs of 2009

I'll be on Ryan Miller's "Indie Soundcheck" program this Sunday night at 11 to discuss my favorite indie-rock albums of 2009 and to play some of my favorite indie-rock singles of the year. We've got some amazing songs lined up, some of which will be familiar to listeners of Ryan's Sunday through Thursday night program on FM 102.1, some of which won't bethere are a lot of overlooked gems I'm especially excited to share.

The hour is part of a series of Sunday-night programs Ryan is dedicating to the best albums of the year this month. Definitely check them out: They're always a great source of music conversation and recommendations.