Surgeons in Heat Ready Their Long Overdue Album, "Danger"

Stream the track "You Never Know" now

by

Milwaukee's '70s rock and AM radio romanticists Surgeons in Heat haven't released an EP since 2012's Midnight at Bellevue, and they haven't released a full length since, well, ever. That'll change in April, though, when they release a new full-length called Disaster on Top Five Records. In advance of that album, due online April 14 and on vinyl April 28, the band has teased a peppy new track, "You Never Know." Though it doesn't completely remove the band from their '70s pop-rock muses, it does introduce a few new tricks into their playbook, with some vaguely proggy synth ambiance and mid-song fake ending that gives way to a tiddy little closing jam.

Give it a stream below, via Bandcamp.