Swag Surf With Fast Life Yungstaz Tonight

There's a nice rap show tonight that's flown a bit under the radar outside of radio station V100, where ads have been running regularly: Atlanta swag enthusiasts Fast Life Yungstaz (F.L.Y.) are performing at Club Passions, 2579 N. Teutonia Ave. Best known for their regional hit "Swag Surfin," which secured them a contract with Def Jam records, they'll be promoting their latest free, club-friendly mixtape, Mile Hi Club. It's probably the most cheerful mixtape I've heard this yearthe Fast Life Yungstaz are an upbeat bunch.

Doors open at 9 p.m. Admission is free with the donation of a toy or canned food. Before the show Fast Life Yungstaz will be doing a live in-store appearance at Bouchard's from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with V100.

Here's hoping their performances are as much a party as the "Swag Surfin" video promises: