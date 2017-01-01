Tegan and Sara @ The Riverside Theater, March 25

More good news from the Riverside Theater: The venue will bring back the sister-sister indie-pop duo Tegan and Sara for a March 25 concert next year. That should give the audience plenty of time to digest the duo's upcoming record, their sixth, Sainthood, which arrives at the end of this month and reunites them with Death Cab For Cutie producer Chris Walla. It also promises a meaner, leaner, more rocking sound for the band, which should complement the larger venue they'll be playing in this time around. Last time they rolled through Milwaukee, they packed the Pabst Theater, the Riverside's more intimate cousin.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 16 at noon. The show is sponsored by the Shepherd Express and FM 102.1.