Telekinesis Does Daytrotter

If you took the Friday after Thanksgiving off and decided to take a break from the Internet, you missed a gem on Daytrotter: a session from the Seattle power-pop band Telekinesis, one of the best things to happen to the genre since Matthew Sweet and The Posies. The groupor, to be specific, its core member, Michael Benjamin Lernerrecorded an endearing self-titled full-length with Death Cab For Cutie's Chris Walla that Merge Records released this spring. The Daytrotter sessions strip away some of the bombast of the album versions of these songs, but still play up Lerner's sweet, simple hooks.

The group doesn't perform its signature song, "Coast of Carolina," a glorious, summertime single, but it's embedded below, courtesy of YouTube: