<p> This one will surprise some people: Dutch electro-house artist Tiësto will headline the Marcus Amphitheater on Tuesday, July 3, Summerfest announced this morning. A star in dance circles for most of the 2000s, the DJ has increasingly made his pop ambitions clear. His 2009 album <em>Kaleidoscope</em> featured contributions from Nelly Furtado, Bloc Party\'s Kele Okereke, Tilly and the Wall\'s Kianna Alarid and Sigur Rós singer Jónsi, and in recent years he has worked with Katy Perry, Coldplay and Kanye West. He\'ll be supported on the bill by electronic artists Steve Aoki, Zedd, R3hab, Tommy Trash and Pierce Fulton.<br /><br />The announcement should inspire a fair amount of "Tiësto? Really?" chatter from some circlesa DJ has never headlined a Summerfest Marcus Amphitheater date beforebut it seems like a smart booking. Electronic music has been enjoying a huge commercial resurgence over the last several years, so Summerfest is meeting a real demand by hosting a big, blowout electronic bill at its largest stage. </p> <p>Tickets go on sale Saturday, April 14 at noon. Ticket price information has not been announced.<br /><br /><br /></p>