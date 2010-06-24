Tim McGraw @ Marcus Amphitheater, June 24, 2010

Lest there be any doubt that next year's Summerfest will include country music, the festival has announced its first Marcus Amphitheater headliner for 2010and a good deal earlier than usual. It's country star and Summerfest standby Tim McGraw, who just played the Amphitheater this July. McGraw hides three Grammy awards in his oversized cowboy hat, and this month released his latest album, Southern Voice, and though its title suggests a traditionalist country album, it's actually McGraw's most hard-rock-leaning outting yet. It even includes a track co-written with Nickelback's Chad Kroeger, the typically bitter "It Was a Business Doing Pleasure With You." Maybe McGraw will smash his guitar when he headlines Summerfest's opening night on Thursday, June 24, but smart money is on him singing a bunch of ballads instead.

The show's on-sale date and ticket prices are yet to be announced, but the openers are already cemented: Lady Antebellum and Love and Theft.