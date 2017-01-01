Tom Barrett Who? Readers Vote Danny Gokey Milwaukeean of the Year

Sure Milwaukee's popular mayor Tom Barrett withered a beating with a tire iron after valiantly responding to a grandmother's cries for help, but apparently it takes more than that to top former "American Idol" contestant Danny Gokey in the hearts of Milwaukeeans. Danny Gokey bested both Barrett and the late, great Les Paul in the Shepherd Express' annual reader-selected Best of Milwaukee awards, announced last night at a ceremony at the InterContinental Hotel.

Gokey also topped the Male Vocalist category, in a match-up that wasn't even fair to the runners-upsingers Willy Porter and Jayk didn't have the benefit of being on America's top-rated televisision show. And besides, if losing teeth and permanently damaging your hand in a heroic effort to protect a grandmother or inventing the electric guitar as we know it isn't enough to best Gokey, singing pretty songs at local clubs isn't going to do it, either. I was a little surprised Gokey didn't sweep the Most Trusted Public Official, Local Activist, Divorce Lawyer and Japanese Restaurant categories as well.

The full list of Best of Milwaukee winners will run in Wednesday's issue of the Shepherd.